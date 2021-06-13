'Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin' is a violent spin-off from the 'Nioh' team

Team Ninja and Tetsuo Nomura aren't pulling any punches.
Jessica Conditt
06.13.21
@JessConditt

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
June 13th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, e3 2021, final fantasy origin, team ninja, square enix, tetsuo nomura, stranger of paradise final fantasy origin, final fantasy
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
Square Enix

Team Ninja and the angstiest members of the Final Fantasy development team, Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima, have teamed up on Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. It's an extra-brutal, dark fantasy game heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC in 2022.

Square Enix debuted Stranger of Paradise during today's E3 live stream. Here's how the publisher describes it on YouTube: "With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? "

Did they mention Chaos? Because the announcement trailer certainly does. A ton.

