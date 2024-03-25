Final Fantasy XIV Online's Dawntrail expansion arrives on July 2

Along with a new storyline, there will be two fresh jobs for you to check out.

It's a busy spell for fans of Final Fantasy, and fantasy RPGs in general. Many folks are still working through Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , but Dragon's Dogma 2 just dropped and Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree arrives in June . The second Final Fantasy XVI DLC, The Rising Tide, will drop on April 18 . On top of all that, Square Enix has revealed that Dawntrail, the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, will arrive on July 2. Phew.

Dawntrail arrives just over 19 months after the last major expansion, Endwalker . You'll be able to check out a new storyline, try two fresh classes or jobs (Pictomancer and Viper) and tackle more dungeons. Square Enix is also increasing the level cap to 100 and there are several other additions to delve into.

Pre-orders for the $40 expansion open on Tuesday . Those who buy it in advance will be able to check out Dawntrail several days early, likely starting on June 28. Digital and physical collector's editions will also be available. Snap up either of those and you'll get access to several in-game items, including an Ark mount based on the eidolon from Final Fantasy IX. All editions include access to the previous expansions, Shadowbringers and Endwalker.