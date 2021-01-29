Finally, I can solve a Rubik’s Cube

While the answers are already out there, a new Bluetooth-connected Rubik’s cube (and companion app) unravels the terminology and simplifies it all into a guided tutorial. The Connected Cube, sadly, won’t have me cracking into the world rankings, but I can now, increasingly reliably, solve a Rubix’s cube, from scratch -- without any help.

The Rubik’s Connected Cube is $59, making it notably pricier than typical Rubik’s Cubes, which are usually less than $20. You’re paying that premium for an iron-clad way of learning how to set up your scrambled cube, and an on-the-rails step-by-step method that will solve it, barring human error.

Mat Smith, Engadget

The only visible difference from a cube you didn’t solve in your childhood is a cross-shaped recess on the yellow face. This is where you recharge the puzzle so it’s able to connect over Bluetooth. A single charge will last you a good week of attempts to solve the cube. It otherwise looks, feels and moves like any other Rubik’s Cube. The magic lies with the companion app. This is a teacher with infinite patience that can track your every twist and, well, screw-up.

The Rubik’s Connected app is mostly focused on competitive functions and speed-solve timers aimed at experienced cubers, with the learning section for the rest of us, relegated to the final tab. GoCube, the company behind the Rubik’s Connected, has made connected cubes in the past -- this is one with some (arguably important) Rubik’s branding. It also makes a more advanced model that lights up as you progress. It also costs $20 more.

The solution guide includes a detailed course that covers the terminology and the moves used to get you to your first solve. It’s a seven-step process (there are faster, more complicated ways to solve it), and you’ll find some steps more complicated than others. At least, I did.