Cybersecurity firm FireEye says state-sponsored hackers stole its tools

FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the US, says it believes it’s been the victim of a state-sponsored hacking attack that saw the theft of internal tools it uses to conduct penetration testing for other companies. “Recently, we were attacked by a highly sophisticated threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack,” Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye said in a blog post detailing the incident. “This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years.” Mandia didn’t say when the attack happened.
FireEye has a variety of clients in the national security space both in the US and abroad. After the disclosure, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a bulletin, advising cybersecurity specialists to get up to speed with the incident.