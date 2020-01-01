Firefox update offers better password security and proper Zoom support

The stable version of Firefox 76 for desktop is now available for download, and its new features include upgrades meant to keep your passwords safer than before. To start with, the browser’s Lockwise password manager now displays critical alerts in a red box if any of the websites you saved has been breached. In addition, it will now prompt you to change your password if one of your accounts is involved in a breach and you’ve reused that same password for other websites.

Firefox

Lockwise can now also protect your log-in credentials from prying eyes in case you share a single computer with friends or family. It will start asking you for your device’s account password before it shows you the log-ins you’ve saved, which you can only view and copy for five minutes. Firefox has expanded Lockwise’s capability to generate passwords for more websites, as well, making it easier to sign up for new accounts.