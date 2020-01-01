Latest in Gear

Firefox update offers better password security and proper Zoom support

The browser will now alert you of security breaches and protect your saved passwords.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
47m ago
The stable version of Firefox 76 for desktop is now available for download, and its new features include upgrades meant to keep your passwords safer than before. To start with, the browser’s Lockwise password manager now displays critical alerts in a red box if any of the websites you saved has been breached. In addition, it will now prompt you to change your password if one of your accounts is involved in a breach and you’ve reused that same password for other websites.

Lockwise can now also protect your log-in credentials from prying eyes in case you share a single computer with friends or family. It will start asking you for your device’s account password before it shows you the log-ins you’ve saved, which you can only view and copy for five minutes. Firefox has expanded Lockwise’s capability to generate passwords for more websites, as well, making it easier to sign up for new accounts.

The Firefox team has also shipped support for Audio Worklets with version 76, allowing more complex audio processing like VR and gaming on the web. For everyone using Zoom for school or work meetings, that means you can now use the service in-browser without having to fire up the video chat app if you don’t want to. The browser didn’t support Zoom audio before this update, and users were asked to upgrade to activate it even if they had the latest version of Firefox. Finally, you can now easily expand a small picture-in-picture window by double clicking it and reduce the size again by doing the same thing.

