Fitbit's latest tracking feature reminds you to log your blood glucose levels

According to the CDC’s latest national report, approximately 34.2 million Americans live with diabetes, while another 88 million adults have prediabetes. Now more than ever, there’s a need for tools that can help people tackle the disease. Enter Fitbit’s latest feature, a system for logging your daily blood glucose levels.

Much like it did when it introduced period tracking, Fitbit says having a holistic view of your health where you can see most of your stats next to one another will help you see how diet, exercise and sleep affect your blood glucose levels. The company suggests the relationship between those things can help you to make more informed choices down the line.

As of today, you can automatically import your measurements from LifeScan’s OneTouch Reveal app, with Fitbit saying it will support additional metering devices and software in the future. You can set the software to send you daily in-app and on-device reminders to log your blood glucose levels. It will also prompt you set your daily ranges so it’s easy to see when you’re either above or below where you need to be.

The feature is available for free to all users, but if you have a Fitbit Premium subscription, you’ll get access to additional functionality, including the ability to share your daily blood glucose levels with your healthcare provider as part of your Wellness Report.

Blood glucose tracking is available to all users in the US beginning today. You can start using the feature by navigating to the Health and Fitness part of the Fitbit app, which is accessible through the Discover icon at the bottom of the interface.