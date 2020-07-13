Get an Inspire HR fitness tracker for $70 in Fitbit's summer sale

Buy Inspire HR at Amazon - $70

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $130

Buy Versa Lite at Amazon - $100

The Inspire HR fitness tracker normally costs $100, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen it since May. It’s one of the best fitness wearables for most people thanks to its slim design, all-day activity tracking with its built-in heart rate monitor, automatic workout tracking with SmartTrack, sleep monitoring and more. You won’t find advanced features like onboard GPS on this device (although it does supported connected GPS), but it does everything that most people will want a fitness tracker to do. It’s well worth its normal $100 price, but now it’s an even easier buy if you’ve wanted a smart device to help you stick to your fitness goals.

As for the other devices, the Fitbit Charge 4 is the company’s newest fitness tracker that debuted back in April. We gave it a score of 82 thanks mostly to its accurate, built-in GPS — it’s the first Fitbit fitness band to have one since the Surge (which has been discontinued for a few years now), and it makes the fitness tracker a capable running and cycling companion.

The Charge 4 also has Fitbit Pay as a standard feature so you can pay for a coffee or groceries on your way home from a run without needing to take your wallet with you. Its design may be a bit dated — it looks basically identical to the Charge 3 — but it’s one of the most affordable fitness trackers you can get that has onboard GPS.

The Versa Lite is Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch at its normal $160 price, but now it’s dropped to $100 and we think that’s the right amount to spend on it. We gave it a score of 72 for its comfortable design, strong activity and sleep tracking and its good battery life, but we thought it was a bit too expensive when it first debuted given its limited abilities. The summer sale price makes the Versa Lite a better value, and it’s best for those that want all of Fitbit’s standard features (sans onboard GPS and Fitbit Pay) in a smartwatch shell.

