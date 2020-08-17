Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

What's on TV: 'Flight Simulator,' 'Biohackers' and 'Lucifer'

And 'Dead Pixels' on CW.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
38m ago
Biohackers
'Biohackers' Netflix

This week’s big game release is Microsoft Flight Simulator on the PC. Sports fans can tune in to playoff action from the NBA and NHL, while on streaming, Lucifer is back with the first half of its new season on Netflix. Netflix is also premiering a sci-fi thriller in Biohackers, and the video game documentary High Score.

HBO Max is updating its service with a flood of new content, and CW’s new series Dead Pixels looks a lot like a version of The Guild made for 2020. Finally, this week’s classic release on Ultra HD Blu-ray is a 4K version of Flash Gordon that’s available on Amazon for $43.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Flash Gordon (4K)

  • Town Bloody Hall (Criterion)

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC - Xbox Game Pass for PC)

  • She Sees Red: Interactive Movie (Xbox One)

  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Train Sim World 2 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

  • PGA Tour 2K1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • New Super Lucky's Tale (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Dead Pixels, CW, 8 PM

  • 2020 DNC Convention, ABC / NBC / CBS, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off (season finale), TBS, 10 PM

  • I Quit (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Demarcus Family Rules (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • High Score, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • United We Fall, ABC, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 9 PM

  • The Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM

  • True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, MTV, 9 PM

  • 2020 DNC Convention ABC / CBS / NBC, 10 PM

  • Ruff Ryders Chronicles, BET, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

  • Corporate, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, 3 AM

  • Biohackers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ha Comedy Festival, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Singletown (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Fungies (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Great Pretender (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef  HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • 2020 DNC Convention, ABC / CBS / NBC, 10 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Lucifer (S5 - Part 1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Alien TV (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hoops (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog (Part 2 of 2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The One and Only Ivan, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Sleepover, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ted Lasso, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Class of '83, Netflix, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Being Rueben, CW, 9 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: FIFA 20 FUT Cup Stage IV, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Secrets in the Basement, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM

  • Love in the Time of Corona, Freeform, 8 PM

  • #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor, BET, 9 PM

Sunday 

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Ruthless Realtor, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Love in the Time of Corona (season finale), Freeform, 8:30 PM

  • Fridge Wars, CW, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM

  • Endeavour, PBS, 9 PM

  • The Chi (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Naked & Afraid: Foreign Exchange, Discovery, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2 (season finale), AMC, 10 PM

  • The Vow (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM

  • We Hunt Together, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:20 PM

All times listed are ET.

