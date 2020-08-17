What's on TV: 'Flight Simulator,' 'Biohackers' and 'Lucifer'

This week’s big game release is Microsoft Flight Simulator on the PC. Sports fans can tune in to playoff action from the NBA and NHL, while on streaming, Lucifer is back with the first half of its new season on Netflix. Netflix is also premiering a sci-fi thriller in Biohackers, and the video game documentary High Score.

HBO Max is updating its service with a flood of new content, and CW’s new series Dead Pixels looks a lot like a version of The Guild made for 2020. Finally, this week’s classic release on Ultra HD Blu-ray is a 4K version of Flash Gordon that’s available on Amazon for $43.