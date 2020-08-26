Ford and Bosch show off how cars can park themselves in Detroit

There’s an experiment going on inside Bedrock’s Assembly Garage in Detroit that’ll sound especially interesting for those who despise looking for parking spaces. Ford has teamed up with Bosch to demonstrate an automated valet parking technology that makes it possible for a vehicle to maneuver and park itself inside a parking structure.
The demonstration project, which will last until the end of September, uses connected Ford Escape test vehicles that can communicate with Bosch sensors installed in the Assembly Garage. This driver-assist technology/sensor combo gives the test vehicles the power to find empty parking spots, to avoid objects and persons in their path and, finally, to park themselves without human intervention.