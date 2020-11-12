Ford's expanding EV plans include even more electric F-150s

Later today Ford will reveal a zero-emissions electric version of its best-selling commercial Transit van, but the company already tipped some of its electric plans for the next few years. As part of a $3.2 billion investment in EV manufacturing across North America, Ford will build the E-Transit in its Kansas City plant.

Ford

More relevant for consumers, though, are its other plans. An electric Ford F-150 is scheduled for arrival in mid-2022, and now the company is “increasing production plans by 50 percent versus original plans” based on interest in the pickup, which will be built at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.