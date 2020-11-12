Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford / Sam VarnHagen

Ford's expanding EV plans include even more electric F-150s

Upcoming electric vehicles from Ford include one sharing the Mach-E platform and its new E-Transit van.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
23m ago
DEARBORN, MI. Sept. 17, 2020 Ford announces an even deeper commitment to American manufacturing, celebrating the production start of the all-new F-150 at the historic Rouge Complex and unveiling the all-new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022. Ford begins production of all-new Ford F-150 pickup, on sale at dealers starting in November. Fordâs $700 million investment in the historic Rouge Complex includes a new high-tech manufacturing home for its all-electric F-150 due out in mid-2022. New study by Boston Consulting Group finds the best-selling F-Series pickup contributes approximately 500,000 jobs to the U.S. economy. Photo by: Sam VarnHagen.
Unveiling of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where Ford will build the all-electric F-150. Ford / Sam VarnHagen

Later today Ford will reveal a zero-emissions electric version of its best-selling commercial Transit van, but the company already tipped some of its electric plans for the next few years. As part of a $3.2 billion investment in EV manufacturing across North America, Ford will build the E-Transit in its Kansas City plant.

Ford is investing an additional $100 million in its Kansas City Assembly Plant and adding approximately 150 full-time jobs to begin producing the all-new E-Transit on the heels of the all-electric F-150 announced in September; E-Transit arrives late 2021, F-150 electric 2022.
Ford

More relevant for consumers, though, are its other plans. An electric Ford F-150 is scheduled for arrival in mid-2022, and now the company is “increasing production plans by 50 percent versus original plans” based on interest in the pickup, which will be built at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

According to Ford exec Kumar Galhotra, “Ford’s strategy is different – we are delivering affordable, capable electric vehicles in the heart of the retail and commercial market rather than six-figure status vehicles.” Galhotra didn’t mention the recently-unveiled $112,000+ 1,000HP GMC Hummer EV, but I guess he didn’t really have to.

Last but not least, while the Mustang Mach-E has yet to make its debut, Ford is already working on another battery-powered vehicle using a “similar” platform to increase efficiency of production, and it will build it at the same Cuautitlan, Mexico facility. As Autoblog points out, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be another sporty crossover, since the flat EV platform can support nearly any kind of shell placed above it.

