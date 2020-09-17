Ford’s electric F-150 can be a mobile power source for jobsites and more

It’s been a few months since we’ve heard much about Ford’s all-electric F-150. Today, along with announcing a $700 million investment in a Michigan-based, high-tech manufacturing plant, Ford shared new details about the EV.

The electric F-150 will allow mobile power generation, so customers can use their trucks as power sources on, say, jobsites or campsites. (What else do you do with a truck?) The vehicle will come with dual electric motors, and Ford claims it will have more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today. It’ll also have the fastest acceleration and be able to tow heavy trailers.