Apple loses automotive executive Doug Field to Ford

Field was vice president of special projects at the company.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.07.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 7th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Ford, EV, transportation, Apple, apple car
A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. Ford Motor Co reported a 113 percent surge in quarterly net income and records for global and North American operating margins, thanks to robust pricing of its F-150 pickup trucks in North America and improved profit in Europe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo
Edgard Garrido / reuters

Add another wrinkle to Apple’s oft-rumored efforts to build its own electric vehicle. On Tuesday, Ford announced the hire of Doug Field. The former Tesla executive, known for his involvement in the development of the Model 3, most recently held the position of vice president of special projects at Apple. It’s believed Field oversaw Project Titan.

In his new position of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, Field will report to Ford CEO and president Jim Farley. He will oversee Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware division, which will see him lead development on the automaker’s Blue Oval intelligence stack. It’s expected he will have a say in everything from vehicle controls to enterprise connectivity features and driver assistance technology. For Field, this is something of a return to where everything started. He began his career at Ford back in 1987.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

What’s unclear is what this means for Apple’s automotive ambitions. Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman says it’s bad news for the company. “This is probably the largest setback in a history filled with setbacks for Apple’s car project,” he tweeted. “As I wrote in January, there is no Apple Car launching anytime soon, not 2024, not 2025. Further out now, if ever.” Apple does have executives who could take over Field’s role. For instance, the company recently hired Ulrich Kranz, a former BMW executive who led the development of the i3. All the same, it's never a good sign when a high-profile executive leaves a company. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget