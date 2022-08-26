Ford will open Mustang Mach-E orders for the 2023 model year next week

Ford is set to open up Mustang Mach-E orders for the 2023 model year after the 2022 trims sold out. You'll have the chance to order one of the EVs starting on August 30th. In addition, Ford has announced some pricing, range and other changes.

Premium Mach-Es built starting this fall that have the extended range battery will have a targeted EPA-estimated range of 290 miles on all-wheel drive models. That's a range increase of 13 miles. Meanwhile, the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assist tech is now standard across all trims.

If you opt for a Premium model with extended range battery or the GT Performance edition, you'll be able to select the Mustang Nite Pony package. This includes high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and a black pony badge, black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding and black mirror caps on the grille for Premium trims. The package brings 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and a black GT badge to the GT Performance edition. You'll still be able to select any exterior color option with this package.

There will be two new colors to choose from: carbonized gray metallic and vapor blue metallic. They replace dark matter gray and iced blue silver. The California Route 1 trim will only be available as an AWD option moving forward, as Ford is sunsetting the rear-wheel drive option based on customer demand. Meanwhile, Ford will replace the black roof on GT and GT Performance editions with a panoramic sunroof.