Ford's hot-rod Mustang Mach-E GT EV starts at $59,900
Ford's premium Mustang Mach-E GT EV starts at $59,900

The top-end GT Performance model costs $64,900 and up.
04.27.21
April 27th, 2021
Ford has revealed more information about the features and performance of its Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition along with the all-important pricing. The Mach-E GT, which accounts for 30 percent of Mach-E reservations, will start at $59,900 ($61,000 with destination charges), while the Performance Edition is priced at $64,900 and up. 

For that sum, buyers will get 480 horsepower on both models, with 600 pound-feet of torque on the Mach-E GT and 634 pound-feet on the Performance Edition. That will take you from 0-60 MPH in 3.8 seconds and 3.5 seconds, respectively — enough to keep up with Tesla's $62,190 Model Y Performance. However, the Model Y Performance can go 315 miles on a charge, compared to 250 and 235 miles for the GT and Performance Edition, respectively. 

Ford notes that the Mach-E GT versions have the same horsepower rating as the V8 Mustang Mach 1, but offer quite a bit more torque. However, with a starting price of $53,000 the Mach 1 ICE version is around nine grand cheaper. 

The Performance Edition will come with an "Unbridled Extend" mode, a "track- and closed-course-only version of the regular Unbridled mode. That will put the traction and stability control systems into a track-friendly setup, while also "balancing power output for lap time consistency." 

Other features unique to the GT models include a light-up pony logo on the front grille with a GT badge around back and sewn into the center console. They also come with red Brembo brake calipers and a "cyber orange" paint option. The Performance Edition gets its own special badging along with 20-inch wheels, Pirelli tires, Ford Performance seats, an aluminum instrument panel and standard magnetorheological dampers, presumably to allow for more fine-tuned ride performance.

