Latest in Gear

Image credit: Formlabs

Formlabs' new castable wax makes it easier to 3D-print jewelry molds

Castable Wax 40 offers flexibility
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Group shot of rings made with Formlabs' new Castable Wax 40.
Formlabs

Formlabs is announcing a new version of its Castable Wax, that’s targeted toward jewelry designers and makers. Castable Wax 40 is, as the name implies, a 3D-printable resin made up of 40 percent wax, which can be used to create molds into which metal can be poured. The company says that the material behaves the same as traditional casting wax, which is used in a process known as “Lost Wax Casting.” 

Rather than go it alone, Formlabs teamed up with Rio Grande and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) to help develop the new wax. Rio Grande’s Scott Bradford said that traditional wax moulds aren’t great for things like class rings, where the lettering can present a unique challenge. By comparison, a 3D-printed material that behaves like wax enables designers to better create fine details in larger structures.

Formlabs has successfully managed to navigate through the crashed ruins of the 3D-printing hype train by substantially narrowing its focus. For instance, the company has devoted time and energy toward making 3D-printed dentures as a low-cost alternative for pricey dental prosthetics. It’s also pushed its projects with ceramics and jewelry as specific niches where its technology is superior to the existing method. 

That paid dividends with the company’s work in biocompatible materials that enabled it to help during the first wave of COVID-19. Last March, Formlabs began producing nasal swabs to address shortages of the real thing to help test patients carrying the virus. Then, in May, the FDA handed down an emergency use authorization, enabling it to print an adapter that could turn a sleep apnea machine into a ventilator. 

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: CES2021, Formlabs, Castable Wax 40, Jewelry Design, Jewelry Making, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View
LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

View
OnePlus unveils its first smartband

OnePlus unveils its first smartband

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr