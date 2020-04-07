'Fortnite' is down with players unable to access their accounts

If you had planned to play Fortnite today, you may want to make other plans. At the moment, many players are finding it impossible to log in to their accounts and play games. At 1:13PM ET, Epic Games said it was investigating "an issue," and promised to share more information once it had a solution to the problem.

Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue.



We'll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online. pic.twitter.com/B3wXvu5SL6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

Epic hasn't said what's causing the problem. However, over on its status website, the company describes the incident as a "major outage." That same webpage notes the Epic Games Store is suffering from "degraded performance," According to Downdetector, there are also reports of people being unable to play GTA Online and access Discord, but it's not clear if those incidents are related.

2021 has seen its share of notable internet outages. It was only earlier this month an Amazon Web Services networking issue led to many websites, including Disney+ and Vice, becoming inaccessible for part of the day. We'll note here Fortnite runs on an AWS backend.

Developing...