'Fortnite' finally sheds its Early Access label

However, as Epic says, “The adventure doesn’t end here for Save the World.” All paid Founders will have their Founder’s Packs upgraded to the next level and can unlock all the rewards included in the upgraded pack for free. Meanwhile, Ultimate Edition owners will be granted the new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks. The Metal Team Leader Pack introduces a new Hero, the Papa Bear weapon schematic, Warning Bow Back Bling, the Metal Team leader Challenges, and entry to Save the World at a new $20 price point.

With a slower development cycle, Epic will transition to a new seasonal activity named Ventures (arrival tbc), which introduces paths of continual progression and new levels to climb. “Conquering the challenges in Ventures will earn you seasonal experience which impacts the level of difficulty you encounter, weapons you find, and the seasonal rewards that you earn,” the company explains. “Reaching higher seasonal Ventures levels unlocks Supercharger materials that can raise the level of items in your main collection — beyond their current cap.”

It’s no secret that Save the World fans had felt the game’s PvE mode had been a little neglected compared to the hugely successful Battle Royale mode, and there had been calls for it to go free so players could easily get rewards in the PvE game and bring them over. But consistent delays in the release of the initially-touted free-to-play release suggested that was probably never on the cards.