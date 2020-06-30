'Fortnite' finally sheds its Early Access label

Fortnite: Battle Royale will celebrate its three-year anniversary at the end of July, and in a symbolic gesture recognizing its immense popularity, it’s going to shed its Early Access label. As a multi-billion dollar title with hundreds of millions of players and numerous updates, seasons and events, Epic has decided that the multiplayer shooter, as well as its PvE sibling Save the World, will no longer carry the tag as the company shifts the development cycles for parts of its popular franchise. Its Save the World portion will remain a premium title, and not become free-to-play as some originally hoped.
“Development of new content will slow down after this official release,” Epic said in a statement, noting that Save the World will move to ongoing annual scheduling, and that its main story is now “complete.” The company added that in the coming months, Save the World will no longer be able to support all upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale cosmetic purchases, but Epic will let players know when this is slated to happen (your existing library of cosmetics will keep functioning in both modes).