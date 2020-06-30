Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

'Fortnite' finally sheds its Early Access label

Save the World development will slow as Epic teases new 'Ventures.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale will celebrate its three-year anniversary at the end of July, and in a symbolic gesture recognizing its immense popularity, it’s going to shed its Early Access label. As a multi-billion dollar title with hundreds of millions of players and numerous updates, seasons and events, Epic has decided that the multiplayer shooter, as well as its PvE sibling Save the World, will no longer carry the tag as the company shifts the development cycles for parts of its popular franchise. Its Save the World portion will remain a premium title, and not become free-to-play as some originally hoped.

“Development of new content will slow down after this official release,” Epic said in a statement, noting that Save the World will move to ongoing annual scheduling, and that its main story is now “complete.” The company added that in the coming months, Save the World will no longer be able to support all upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale cosmetic purchases, but Epic will let players know when this is slated to happen (your existing library of cosmetics will keep functioning in both modes).

However, as Epic says, “The adventure doesn’t end here for Save the World.” All paid Founders will have their Founder’s Packs upgraded to the next level and can unlock all the rewards included in the upgraded pack for free. Meanwhile, Ultimate Edition owners will be granted the new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks. The Metal Team Leader Pack introduces a new Hero, the Papa Bear weapon schematic, Warning Bow Back Bling, the Metal Team leader Challenges, and entry to Save the World at a new $20 price point.

With a slower development cycle, Epic will transition to a new seasonal activity named Ventures (arrival tbc), which introduces paths of continual progression and new levels to climb. “Conquering the challenges in Ventures will earn you seasonal experience which impacts the level of difficulty you encounter, weapons you find, and the seasonal rewards that you earn,” the company explains. “Reaching higher seasonal Ventures levels unlocks Supercharger materials that can raise the level of items in your main collection — beyond their current cap.” 

It’s no secret that Save the World fans had felt the game’s PvE mode had been a little neglected compared to the hugely successful Battle Royale mode, and there had been calls for it to go free so players could easily get rewards in the PvE game and bring them over. But consistent delays in the release of the initially-touted free-to-play release suggested that was probably never on the cards.

In this article: Early Access, Save the World, Fortnite, Ventures, Battle Royale, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr