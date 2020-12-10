'Fortnite' adds Halo's Master Chief and a playable Blood Gulch

Master Chief, the rockstar of the Halo series, is live in Fortnite right now. There’s a Master Chief Outfit for 1500 V-bucks, the UNSC Pelican Glider for 1200 V-bucks, Gravity Hammer Pickaxe for 800 V-bucks, and the Lil’ Warthog Emote for 500 V-bucks. Or, pick up all of them in the Master Chief Bundle for 2600 V-bucks.

Epic Games revealed the Master Chief Fortnite pack during The Game Awards, where the studio got some help from Ninja, and Grif and Sarge of the webseries Red vs. Blue. They announced a new map in Creative mode that recreates Halo’s classic Blood Gulch, available for rounds of Capture the Flag starting December 11th at 10am ET.