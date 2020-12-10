Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

'Fortnite' adds Halo's Master Chief and a playable Blood Gulch

The classic map goes live in Creative mode Dec. 11th at 10am ET.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
14m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Master Chief in Fortnite
Epic Games

Master Chief, the rockstar of the Halo series, is live in Fortnite right now. There’s a Master Chief Outfit for 1500 V-bucks, the UNSC Pelican Glider for 1200 V-bucks, Gravity Hammer Pickaxe for 800 V-bucks, and the Lil’ Warthog Emote for 500 V-bucks. Or, pick up all of them in the Master Chief Bundle for 2600 V-bucks.

Epic Games revealed the Master Chief Fortnite pack during The Game Awards, where the studio got some help from Ninja, and Grif and Sarge of the webseries Red vs. Blue. They announced a new map in Creative mode that recreates Halo’s classic Blood Gulch, available for rounds of Capture the Flag starting December 11th at 10am ET.

In this article: the game awards, the game awards 2020, Halo, Fortnite, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

View
NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

View
Sephiroth joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Sephiroth joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

View
Samsung built a 110-inch version of its MicroLED 'Wall' TV

Samsung built a 110-inch version of its MicroLED 'Wall' TV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr