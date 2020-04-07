'Forza Street' reaches Android and iOS on May 5th

It won’t be too much longer until you can see how well Forza translates to smartphones. Turn 10 and Microsoft have announced that Forza Street will be available for Android and iOS on May 5th, with pre-registration still limited to Google Play and the Galaxy Store. Anyone who plays within the first month will get a Founders Pack that includes the 2017 Ford GT as well as virtual credits and gold.

As indicated before, Street is a simplified, bite-sized take on Forza — understandable when you probably aren’t about to hold your phone during the length of a realistic race. You can expect familiar-looking cars, but you’ll also see a story-driven mode and races that can last for just a minute.