Fossil is today announcing its new Gen 6 smartwatches, its first range of devices powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100+. The new platform will, Fossil promises, offer a number of quality-of-life improvements including faster loading times and the ability to fast charge to 80 percent in half an hour. In addition, the new watches will offer continuous heart-rate tracking, a new blood oxygenation sensor and a new built-in wellness app for more reliable activity tracking. Oh, and users will be able to make tethered calls thanks to an integral speaker and microphone combo, should you need the feature.

Naturally, Fossil has made it clear that these Gen 6 watches, unlike the current (and older) models, will be compatible with Wear OS 3 and users can expect to receive the update due in 2022. The new watches will launch in two sizes: a 42mm case with three color options, while you can get four different paint jobs if you opt for the 44mm case. Both devices, however, have a 1.28-inch round AMOLED display (326 ppi), with 8GB of built-in storage and 1GB of RAM. Since a big part of Fossil’s sales pitch is customizability, you’ll also get a wide variety of strap choices to help make these devices more suited to your personal style, too.

The Fossil Gen 6 watches will cost between $299 and $319, with pre-orders open now.