Fossil's Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches are about to get a major update

The Wear OS-powered Gen 5 touchscreen smartwatches Fossil rolled out last year are about to get some upgrades. Their phone apps include avatars for contacts and quick access to key tools, as well as new battery modes that include custom profiles for stuff like working out and an extended mode that helps it reach 24 hours.

The updated cardio tracker can estimate your VO2 max — key to everyone now training for the 2021 Olympics — it’s ready for sleep tracking and the Wellness App can track your workouts while using half as much battery energy. The Gen 5 watches are available now on Fossil’s website or Amazon for $295, and the software update is scheduled to start going out on August 19th.