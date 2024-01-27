Fossil is done making smartwatches but will keep releasing updates for a few years

Fossil is officially getting out of the smartwatch business. Following months of speculation about the future of its Wear OS smartwatch lineup, which hasn’t seen a new model since 2021’s Gen 6, the company confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it’s abandoning the category altogether. There won’t be a successor to the Gen 6, but existing Fossil smartwatches will still get updates “for the next few years.”

In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson said Fossil Group has “made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business,” citing the industry’s evolving landscape. “Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.”

Fossil has been pretty quiet about its smartwatch plans lately, after an initial few years of steady releases, and the decision is going to come as a disappointment to anyone who’s been holding out hope for a Gen 7. While they were known to struggle in the battery life department, Fossil smartwatches are some of the nicest looking out there.