Foursquare test app whispers restaurant suggestions through your earbuds

Local recommendation apps have a common problem: you often have to be looking for those recommendations, making it unlikely that you’ll discover a place through pure serendipity. Foursquare thinks it can help by being more proactive. It just released an experimental Marsbot for AirPods app on iOS (no, you don’t need AirPods to use it) that whispers place suggestions into your earbuds as you walk around. You may find out that you’re strolling by the top taco restaurant, or that a friend is visiting an eatery you haven’t tried before.

You can also record your own audio clips for others to hear as they pass by, in case there’s a menu item you think they should try or an unwritten rule to consider. Marsbot has even codified these by letting you record “walk-out clips” that play if another user approaches you.