Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV to give NFL broadcasts a cinematic look

Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV during a broadcast to give NFL fans a more intimate and cinematic experience, according to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo and article by Sports Video Group (SVG). The relatively inexpensive rig was deployed in the end zone and seamlessly intercut with the network’s broadcast cameras.
Nicknamed “Megalodon,” the rig is made up of a Sony A7R IV, Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM lens, DJI Ronin-S gimbal, a field monitor and a 1080p wireless transmitter. Operator Mike Smole called it a “poor man’s Steadicam,” because the $10,000 price tag is a pittance compared to a broadcast camera and full Steadicam rig.