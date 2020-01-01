France is developing an app to track the spread of COVID-19

France is joining those countries betting that technology will help track and contain COVID-19. It’s developing a StopCovid contact tracing mobile app that will use Bluetooth to detect transmission chains for the coronavirus and help limit the spread. If you get close to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the app could let you know and encourage testing to be safe.
Officials are eager to stress a number of privacy protections. They’re cooperating with the Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) project meant to respect users’ data, and the app will be open-sourced to encourage code inspections. French privacy overseer CNIL will have input, too.