Image credit: 20th Century Studios

'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

It's surprisingly philosophical for an action movie.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
'Free Guy' movie trailer shows a kiss
20th Century Studios

The video game movie Free Guy is still on its way, and a new trailer suggests it might be more of a thoughtful movie than you think. The clip reiterates the basic premise — a non-player character (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he’s part of a video game and becomes a hero to save it — but also makes some surprisingly philosophical statements. When you’re in a virtual world where “nothing you do matters,” it’s the connections you make with others (including Milly, the real-world player portrayed by Jodie Comer) that have meaning.

The trailer also hints that life in the physical world will also play an important role, such as arch-nemesis game developer (Taika Waititi) and even the game show Jeopardy. The virtual romance in the game even creates problems with Milly’s real-world boyfriend (Stanger Things’ Joe Keery).

Free Guy is set to premiere December 11th after being delayed from July 3rd due to the pandemic, although new theater closures and ongoing safety concerns cast doubt on whether or not it’ll hold to that date. There still aren’t any guarantees this is more than a straightforward action movie, but there are signs it might be at least slightly more ambitious than the usual popcorn fare.

In this article: Free Guy, movies, games, video games, Ryan Reynolds, 20th Century Studios, trailers, video, news, entertainment, gaming
'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

