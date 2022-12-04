Sponsored Links

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

Bankman-Fried faces an eight-count criminal indictment.
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, arrives on the day of a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. January 3, 2023. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
David Dee Delgado / reuters
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|January 3, 2023 2:51 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to federal wire fraud charges and other crimes. Per The New York Times, Bankman-Fried appeared before a Manhattan court on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he was granted bail on a $250 million bond, and said he was innocent of charges laid against him by US prosecutors. 

In addition to a civil suit from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SBF faces a criminal indictment from the Justice Department. Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of leading a multiyear scheme to defraud investors and customers of FTX. SBF faces a total of eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of wire fraud. He is also accused of attempting to commit commodities fraud, as well as breaking federal election laws by donating more than is legally allowed.

According to The Times, Bankman-Fried did not speak during the hearing. One of SBF's lawyers entered a not-guilty plea on his client's behalf. The trial is tentatively scheduled to start on October 2nd.

Developing... 

