Fujifilm has joined Canon by releasing software that allows you to use select X series and GFX medium format mirrorless cameras as webcams. After you install the Fujifilm X Webcam app and connect a camera to a USB port on your computer (Windows only), it’ll appear as a webcam in Zoom, Hangouts and other popular video conferencing apps. Support is limited to Fujifilm’s recent high-end models, but if you have one of those, you’ll look dramatically better than with a regular webcam.

On top of being able to use Fujifilm’s wide range of lenses, you can apply film simulations to make yourself sepia-toned or like you’re in a film noire. You can even take the trend to it’s logical extreme by using a medium format GFX camera to create extremely shallow depth of field for that ultimate background bokeh.