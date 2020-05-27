Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget

Fujfilm's app turns your X series and GFX cameras into webcams

Be the first on your block with a 100-megapixel medium format webcam.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Fujifilm X-series and GFX cameras as webcams
Steve Dent/Engadget

Fujifilm has joined Canon by releasing software that allows you to use select X series and GFX medium format mirrorless cameras as webcams. After you install the Fujifilm X Webcam app and connect a camera to a USB port on your computer (Windows only), it’ll appear as a webcam in Zoom, Hangouts and other popular video conferencing apps. Support is limited to Fujifilm’s recent high-end models, but if you have one of those, you’ll look dramatically better than with a regular webcam.

On top of being able to use Fujifilm’s wide range of lenses, you can apply film simulations to make yourself sepia-toned or like you’re in a film noire. You can even take the trend to it’s logical extreme by using a medium format GFX camera to create extremely shallow depth of field for that ultimate background bokeh.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made webcam’s scarce, forcing video conference users to improvise with whatever camera they have on hand. Canon made things easy by releasing its own app last month, but there are other apps and hardware you can try — check out our guide or video for more.

As for Fujfilm X Webcam, it works with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, GFX100, GFX 50S and GFX 50R (above) — but only on Windows. You can download it here.

In this article: Fujifilm, X-T3, X-T4, webcam, cameras, app, zoom, skype, conference calls, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
