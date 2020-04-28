Canon software turns your EOS camera into an overpowered webcam

If you’ve been video chatting more often during the pandemic, you’ve probably noticed that most PC webcams are... not great. Canon might have a solution if you have one of its cameras hanging around, at least. Its newly released (via DPReview) EOS Webcam Utility Beta turns supporting DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and point-and-shoots into USB webcams for Windows 10 users. Yes, if you have an EOS-1D X Mark III hanging around, you can have one of the most professional-looking Zoom chats on the planet.

The beta currently only supports 25 cameras, although they include some of Canon’s more popular interchangeable-lens cameras. These include more affordable cameras like the EOS Rebel series (such as the T100 and T6), the EOS M200. The PowerShot G5X Mark II, G7X Mark III and SX70 HS will also work. As we hinted earlier, though, you can also use higher-end cameras like the full-frame EOS R mirrorless.