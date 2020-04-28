Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Canon

Canon software turns your EOS camera into an overpowered webcam

You'll have the best-looking video chats around.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Actor Michael B. Jordan takes a selfie with a Canon at the Canon PIXMA PRO City Senses Galary at Austin Music Hall in Austin on October 1, 2014. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Canon)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Canon

If you’ve been video chatting more often during the pandemic, you’ve probably noticed that most PC webcams are... not great. Canon might have a solution if you have one of its cameras hanging around, at least. Its newly released (via DPReview) EOS Webcam Utility Beta turns supporting DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and point-and-shoots into USB webcams for Windows 10 users. Yes, if you have an EOS-1D X Mark III hanging around, you can have one of the most professional-looking Zoom chats on the planet.

The beta currently only supports 25 cameras, although they include some of Canon’s more popular interchangeable-lens cameras. These include more affordable cameras like the EOS Rebel series (such as the T100 and T6), the EOS M200. The PowerShot G5X Mark II, G7X Mark III and SX70 HS will also work. As we hinted earlier, though, you can also use higher-end cameras like the full-frame EOS R mirrorless.

This concept isn’t completely new. It’s common to see many livestreamers on Twitch and other services using DSLRs to boost the production quality of their feeds. Canon’s utility makes that upgrade not only much more accessible, however, and expands it to a wider range of apps. If you happen to have compatible hardware and want a more flattering view of yourself than the mediocre cam built into your laptop, this might do the trick.

In this article: Canon, EOS, PowerShot, Camera, cameras, webcam, livestreaming, video chat, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

View
Lyft lays off nearly 1,000 employees

Lyft lays off nearly 1,000 employees

View
Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

View
MSI GS66 Stealth review: A 300Hz gaming laptop in a crowded field

MSI GS66 Stealth review: A 300Hz gaming laptop in a crowded field

View
Valorant’s ranked mode will go live once its new patch is stable

Valorant’s ranked mode will go live once its new patch is stable

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr