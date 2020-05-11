Fujifilm’s X100V now warns you if the camera is overheating

Fujifilm’s X100V is a great camera for street photography. It’s compact, pairs a good sensor with a sharp lens and has a handy tilting display. Despite its small size, the X100V also excels at 4K video shooting. However, now that users have had a few months to play around with the camera, it’s become clear that it does overheat easily, especially when shooting video. Fujifilm just released an update that addresses the problem, and while the firmware won’t fix the camera’s thermals, it will at least warn the user before it shuts down.

Capturing video requires a lot of battery usage and processing power, and the resulting heat can overpower the camera and cause it to shut down, especially when shooting indoors. Even big DSLR cameras suffer from overheating. While it’s rare to lose a piece of footage to a shutdown (most cameras automatically cut the clip and save it before completely shutting down) it’s still painful to have to wait until the components have cooled down enough to turn back on -- several great shots could go unfilmed.