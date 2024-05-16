Fujifilm’s medium-frame GFX 100S II is lighter, cheaper and AI-enhanced

Fujifilm’s successor to the GFX 100S, its 2021 medium format camera with terrific performance but slow speeds, is the aptly named GFX 100S II. The new model is $1,000 cheaper, smaller, lighter and has (shocker) AI features to improve its autofocus, one of our gripes with its predecessor.

The Fujifilm GFX 100S II uses a 102MP high-speed sensor and the X-Processor 5 processing engine. The company says its medium format sensor is about 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Its body weighs around 883g (including the battery and memory card), making it the lightest in the lineup.

The camera has “enhanced” in-body image stabilization, allowing for a maximum of eight-stop, five-axis performance. This could boost its image quality when using longer exposure times.

Fujifilm says it improved the sensor’s pixel layout design, enabling a standard sensitivity of ISO80. “When the sensor sensitivity is set at ISO80, the camera can capture images at greater dynamic range and lower noise than with the previous model” when shooting in 16-bit RAW mode, the company wrote in a press release. This should lead to better low-light performance, autofocus accuracy and overall image quality.

The camera’s sensor has an improved micro-lens design, increasing light use efficiency at its edges. Fujifilm says this gives it better image quality and autofocus accuracy around the edges than its predecessor.

Fujifilm

Like nearly every other bit of recent tech gear, Fujifilm is using AI in its products — in this case, AI-based subject detection. Fujifilm says it can automatically recognize animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones and focus accordingly. The company claims its improved autofocus predictive algorithm and a continuous shooting speed of up to seven FPS make it better at tracking high-speed subjects. Autofocus was one of our nitpicks in Engadget’s review of the GFX 100S, so we’ll be curious to see if those claims hold up in practice.

On the video front, the new camera supports 4K / 30P 4:2:2 10bit videos (for more precise color reproduction) when using its internal SD card. It’s equipped with the F-Log 2 profile for improved dynamic range. Its compatibility is boosted by supporting Apple ProRes, but only when using an external solid-state drive connected via USB-C.

The Fujifilm GFX 100S II costs $4,999, or €5,499 in Europe. That’s cheaper than the $7,500 GFX 100 II, trading some extra video perks for less of a hit on the wallet. You can order it on Friday from Fujifilm’s website.