Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

The technology could be key to practical fusion power plants.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|09.12.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
September 12th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, superconductor, fusion, energy, green, magnet, environment, science, MIT, electromagnetism
Superconducting electromagnet for fusion energy research at MIT
Gretchen Ertl, CFS/MIT-PSFC, 2021

Fusion energy just had its second breakthrough in as many months. Motherboard notes an MIT- and Commonwealth Fusion Systems-led research team has successfully demonstrated a high-temperature superconducting electromagnet producing a field strength of 20 tesla — the most powerful field of its kind on Earth. The technology could be the key to SPARC, a fusion device due in 2025 that could foster a plasma field producing more energy than it consumes.

Systems based on superconducting electromagnets aren't new. The under-construction ITER device in France will use low-temperature superconductors. However, the MIT-CFS hardware's high-temperature technology (built using a ribbon-like tape material) allows for much stronger magnetic fields. It can match the field of a low-temperature magnet system 40 times its size, according to MIT.

SPARC and its net positive energy output would be just the start. MIT and CFS still plan to develop a fusion power plant, ARC, that might go online as soon as 2033. Should that happen, fusion energy would finally become a practical reality — just in time to help a world transitioning to electric vehicles that demand more from power grids.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget