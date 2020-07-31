iPhone AR tech can improve amateur CGI

You can then output two files: the raw video, and the co-ordinate data in a separate file, that can be combined in HitFilm proper. Let’s say that you created an animated robot in Blender, for instance, you just need to import the model and textures into HitFilm. Then, you can include your live video scene along with the data from CamTrackAR, and from there, HitFilm will join the two together, letting you focus on adjusting the lighting and other factors to make it perfect. Now, if you’re using HitFilm or Blender, then you can access the feature for free, although After Effects users will need to pay for the privilege.

The HitFilm team caters mostly to amateurs as part of its quest to democratize the costly special effects that are normally the reserve of Hollywood. It also offers its services to studios looking to create pre-vis; rough and ready VFX shots that help directors and editors plan their real effects shots ahead of time. This is really where something like CamTrackAR will earn its keep, especially if VFX artists can use it to take a lot of needless fiddling out of the process of building and testing these shots.

CamTrackAR is available now from the App Store and is free with one anchor point, with exports to HitFilm’s own products and Blender. Those looking for more anchor points and exports to After Effects will need to upgrade to the premium version for $4.99 a month, or a lifetime purchase of $29.99.