Comcast is bringing back G4TV in some form

Long defunct cable television network G4 is returning sometime in 2021, according to a teaser posted on Friday afternoon (via Variety). The one-minute video doesn't provide many details of what we can expect from the network moving forward.

The CG teaser pans across an abandoned warehouse littered with old camera equipment and gaming artifacts. At one point, two NES controllers appear in the frame. Eventually, the camera makes its way to an old CRT television that's displaying a game of Pong. The TV screen then glitches out before a lengthy animation ends with the G4 logo. The teaser ends with the year 2021 and the tagline, "We never stopped playing."