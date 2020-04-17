Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

Games Done Quickly's stream for COVID-19 relief has begun

It will run around the clock through Sunday and raise funds for Direct Relief.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ocarina of Time
Nintendo

Today through April 19th, you can tune into Games Done Quickly’s (GDQ) streamed COVID-19 charity event to watch some of the fastest speedrunners in the world race through new and classic games and raise money for the coronavirus pandemic. The event, Corona Relief Done Quick (CRDQ), kicks off at 12PM ET, and 100 percent of donations will go to Direct Relief, which helps provide medical supplies to those in need. Earlier this year, a similar GDQ event raised more than $3 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, so we can expect this to be a significant fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.

You can find the stream through GDQ's Twitch channel. While most of GDQ’s speedrunning events are hosted in-person, this one will be virtual, for obvious reasons. According to Polygon, in each segment, a streamer and host will take over to explain their strategy and read out donations coming in from viewers. The event will run around the clock through Sunday, and the full schedule can be found online.

GDQ recently announced that it will postpone its Summer Games Done Quick 2020. At the moment that is planned to begin on August 16th. Though that could still change. Yesterday, Gamescom announced that it will cancel its in-person conference scheduled for August 2020, and Facebook said it will cancel all large, in-person events through June 2021.

In this article: games done quickly, gdq, fundraiser, covid-19, coronavirus, speedrunning, stream, corona relief done quick, direct relief, charity, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

View
Save $70 on Google's much-improved Nest WiFi bundle

Save $70 on Google's much-improved Nest WiFi bundle

View
Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

View
You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

View
Weber SmokeFire review: An intriguing work-in-progress

Weber SmokeFire review: An intriguing work-in-progress

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr