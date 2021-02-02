Watch Robinhood, Reddit and others testify to Congress over GameStop stocks

In just a few short minutes, Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, and Steve Huffman, the CEO and co-founder of Reddit, will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services. They'll be asked to answer questions about GameStop. In January, the company's stock rose by over 1,700 percent after the now-infamous WallStreetBets subreddit sent it soaring. While some retail investors made thousands of dollars off the rally, several hedge funds imploded at the same time. You can catch the entire hearing on C-Span's YouTube channel on February 18th at 12PM ET.