A big Playdate sale discounts 13 of our favorite games

It's the second anniversary of the Playdate's Catalog game store and to celebrate, you can get a bunch of great Playdate games and apps at a healthy discount — in many cases for 50 percent off or more.

The sale starts today, March 6, and ends on March 20 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Over 150 Playdate games are on sale, but if you're looking for a good place to start, 13 titles from our list of the best Playdate games are currently discounted:

That's on top of other great options you can buy, like the fast-paced puzzle game XTRIS for $3, historical RPG Quest for X for $1 or roguelite mining game SpaceRat Miner for $6. Panic, the creators of the Playdate, introduced Catalog as a supplement to the Playdate's first "Season" of games when it was still uncertain if another one was going to happen. The tiny handheld supports sideloading games from third-party stores like Itch, but Catalog offers a more curated selection if you don't want to spend time finding something good.

Now that Panic's confirmed that a second season of Playdate games is on the way in 2025, this Catalog sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on anything you might have missed before the new season launches.

Correction 3/9 12:37PM ET: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the sale ends on March 10 when it actually ends on March 20. We regret the error.