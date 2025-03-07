A big Playdate sale discounts 13 of our favorite games
The Catalog Anniversary Sale 2025 runs until March 20.
It's the second anniversary of the Playdate's Catalog game store and to celebrate, you can get a bunch of great Playdate games and apps at a healthy discount — in many cases for 50 percent off or more.
The sale starts today, March 6, and ends on March 20 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Over 150 Playdate games are on sale, but if you're looking for a good place to start, 13 titles from our list of the best Playdate games are currently discounted:
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Echo: The Oracle's Scroll for $6, down from $8.
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Angel Pop for $4, down from $6.
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Mars After Midnight for $3, down from $6.
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Summit for $4, down from $6.
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Reel-istic Fishing for $5, down from $8.
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Under the Castle for $6, down from $10.
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Core Fault for $3, down from $6.
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You're Gonna Miss the Bus! for $3, down from $6.
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The Keyper for $1, down from $3.
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You Cannot Go Back! for $1, down from $3.
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Penrose for $1, down from $2.
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Four Corners for $3, down from $6.
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The Botanist for $6, down from $9.
That's on top of other great options you can buy, like the fast-paced puzzle game XTRIS for $3, historical RPG Quest for X for $1 or roguelite mining game SpaceRat Miner for $6. Panic, the creators of the Playdate, introduced Catalog as a supplement to the Playdate's first "Season" of games when it was still uncertain if another one was going to happen. The tiny handheld supports sideloading games from third-party stores like Itch, but Catalog offers a more curated selection if you don't want to spend time finding something good.
Now that Panic's confirmed that a second season of Playdate games is on the way in 2025, this Catalog sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on anything you might have missed before the new season launches.
Correction 3/9 12:37PM ET: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the sale ends on March 10 when it actually ends on March 20. We regret the error.