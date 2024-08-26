The best Netflix games for 2024

Arranger is unique, even among Netflix’s disparate collection of games. You play as Jemma, who lives in a world that’s essentially a giant interconnected grid. While most of the world’s inhabitants can move around as they please, Jemma is essentially fixed in place; moving her will move everything in front of and behind her like a giant slide puzzle.

As you progress through the world, you’ll use Jemma’s ability to solve puzzles and (hopefully) save the day. The gameplay is something like a Sokoban game — that classic puzzle format where you move boxes around a warehouse — but with everything interconnected, the rules and patterns are different. Your natural instinct might be to walk in a straight line towards an object, but that won’t work: the object will move with you, so you need to move out of the row/column and find a different way to get towards it.

Discovery and application is everything in Arranger. There’s nothing particularly exciting about moving in a circle to methodically drag a dagger down a corridor, but it’s genuinely enthralling to figure out that’s the key to advancing to the next area, and apply that to future puzzles as if it’s second nature. There’s not a ton of replayability, but it’s definitely worth setting aside the six hours or so it takes to play through to completion. — Aaron Souppouris, Executive Editor