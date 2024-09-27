Blizzard is trying to make a StarCraft shooter again (for the third time)
It’s reportedly being helmed by Dan Hay, who was behind some great Far Cry games.
Blizzard is diving into the StarCraft shooter well once again, after two previous titles were canceled. This information comes from a forthcoming book about the developer by games journalist Jason Schreier and was discussed .
This time around, veteran developer Dan Hay is leading the effort to translate the world of StarCraft into a shooter. Hay certainly has the right pedigree for the job. He’s been involved with the Far Cry franchise since Far Cry 3, eventually becoming creative director of the series. Hay joined up with Blizzard to oversee the long-gestating survival game Odyssey . This is the first we’ve heard of him since.
We don’t know anything about the game he’s working on now, beyond it being a StarCraft shooter. Past as prologue, it’ll probably be canceled sometime in 2029.
To that end, StarCraft-themed shooters have had a rocky history. First there was StarCraft: Ghost, which spent years in development limbo before being sent to the trash heap. The game , a full 14 years after being canceled.
After that, Blizzard started developing something called Ares, which ended up being a StarCraft FPS. It was reportedly fairly far along in development before getting scrapped and, , was shaping up to be “quite good.” Blizzard must have disagreed, as it .
Who knows what will happen with this one. Best case scenario? It gets finished and we all have a great time blasting away swarms of arthropodal aliens sometime in the next few years. In the meantime, both StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II .