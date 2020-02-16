Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

This isn't about to make you lament the game's fate. It looks like standard third-party shooter fare from the early 2000s, just set in the StarCraft universe. You can use your arsenal (including a Ghost's signature sniper rifle), environmental exploration and a little bit of stealth to help the Terrans survive. The title looks good for the time, but not like a timeless classic.

You likely know happened after Blizzard axed Ghost. The company switched its focus to games like StarCraft II, and it wasn't until 2016's Overwatch that you could get an on-the-ground 3D action title. That doesn't make the apparent leak any less interesting, though. It's a snapshot of Blizzard trying (and eventually failing) to diversify its gaming experiences at an important moment in the company's history.