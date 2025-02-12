Borderlands 4 is launching on September 23

Borderlands 4 is coming this fall. Developer Gearbox revealed that the latest entry in the Borderlands series is launching on September 23, 2025 at Sony's latest State of Play event, and the game will receive a standalone State of Play this spring where you can get an in-depth look at it in action.

Like past Borderlands games, Borderlands 4 has shooting and looting, though with much looser and faster-paced movement. You'll be able to double jump, dodge and grapple your way through the game, and play as four new vault hunters looking to make their fortune.

Borderlands 4 was originally announced during Gamescom in 2024, and Gearbox showed off a first glimpse of gameplay during the Game Awards. Other than those tweaks to traversal, it looks like more Borderlands. Considering its been about six years since Borderlands 3 was released in 2019, that might not be a bad thing, but hopefully Gearbox still has something up its sleeve to justify another dip into the post-apocalyptic shooter well.

Borderlands 4 is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 23, 2025.