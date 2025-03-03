'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' preview: Stunning visuals, innovative combat, prime melodrama

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I've been wondering why everyone seems so hyped on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It's the debut game from Sandfall Interactive, an independent French studio with fewer than 30 employees, and it's attracted massive partnerships in video games and film over the past five years. Expedition 33 has a high-profile cast of voice actors, including Andy Serkis, Charlie Cox, Shala Nyx and Jennifer English. It received an Epic MegaGrant in 2022, it was picked up by Pacific Drive publisher Kepler Interactive in 2023, and it was a tentpole of Xbox's first showcase of 2025. Even though the game isn't out until April, Story Kitchen has already signed on to turn it into a live-action film.

At the very least, it's seemed like an easy game to fall in love with.

After playing just over three hours of Expedition 33, I understand all of it — the hype, the quick love and the quiet excitement generated by the game's writing, acting, world and mechanics. Expedition 33 is innovative and absolutely stunning.

Expedition 33 feels like a prestige drama set in a surreal, slightly gothic 3D landscape. Tonally it's drenched in melodrama, and visually it's reminiscent of Game of Thrones, but with Belle Époque stylings and mountains of diabolical magic. The realm of Lumière has been consumed by a powerful being called the Paintress — she paints a new number on the tower each year and all people of that age instantly die. She's been counting down for more than half a century, killing the oldest citizens first, and she's just painted the number 33. The people of Lumière send out annual expeditions to stop the Paintress, but so far, they've all been met with death. The heroes of expedition 33 have one year to live.

When we meet Gustave in the preview, things aren't going well for expedition 33. His party has been ambushed by a mysterious white-haired man — someone so old that he shouldn't be able to exist in this world — and Gustave is alone. Gustave has a magical robot arm and a very French moustache, and he sets off through lush forests and dark, wet caves to track down other survivors. He does find some, but only after he nearly kills himself in despair. Lune, a strong-willed and scholarly mage, appears just in time to save Gustave from himself, and together they meet up with Maelle, Gustave's introverted but powerful foster sister.

Sandfall Interactive

Your party supports six playable characters in the full game, but the preview focuses on these three. The prestige-drama vibes stem from their interactions, and particularly their personality clashes. In one cutscene, Lune and Gustave find themselves sitting around a campfire on a starry night, screaming at each other about the ethics of utilitarianism. Between tirades, Gustave screams, "Fuck the mission!"

Eventually their intensity subsides and the conversation returns to a tentatively amicable space. At the end of the scene, the shot pans to Lune, who smirks and says, "Fuck the mission? Really?"

Gustave sheepishly responds, "Sorry." And suddenly, I'm deeply invested in the relationship between Lune and Gustave, but also Maelle and all of the friends they've come to save. It doesn't hurt that these cutscenes are truly gorgeous, with realistic skin textures and dirt smudges in close-up shots, and beautiful performances by all actors.

From cutscenes to combat, Expedition 33 is radiant.

Sandfall Interactive

Environments in the preview grow more surreal as Gustave, Lune and Maelle travel closer to the Paintress, who's hidden herself across deep seas and expansive land masses. They travel through raw areas shattered by magic, boulders hovering in mid-air and ornate buildings haphazardly embedded in odd places, broken and inhospitable. Anthropomorphized rock enemies roam the lands and there are bits of chroma — currency, essentially — to find, and some upgrades hidden off the linear path. We're not talking Avowed levels of shinies, but a minimal sense of curiosity is definitely rewarded.

When exploring, you can swap among party members without breaking stride, and Lune emerged as my clear favorite. Instead of running, Lune speed-hovers a few inches above the ground, and embodying her is like soaring through a dream. Running (or hovering really fast) feels great in the game, and so does the grapple system that flings you across gaps and up buildings. There are also climbable handholds and ropes of light that act as elevators, and all of it works a treat.

The game's dreamlike feeling only crystallizes in Flying Waters, a region that looks and behaves as if it's at the bottom of the ocean — bubbles, shipwrecks, whales and all — but without a drop of water to be found. You breathe, walk, run and jump as normal here, but there are schools of fish swimming through the air and the waterline is visible high above you. It's wonderfully trippy.

I could spend the rest of this preview just gushing about Expedition 33's fabulous environments, characters and enemies, or its top-notch writing, music and graphics — but let's talk combat.

Sandfall Interactive

Expedition 33 is a turn-based game with clear JRPG influences, but it adds a twist to the traditional battle system: quick-time prompts. Your party members have the ability to use an item, deploy a specific skill, or plain-old attack, plus they have a Free Aim move that can snipe enemy weak points before a full strike. There are elemental weapons to equip and upgrade, and each character runs on a distinct battle mechanic. Gustave has an overcharge system that powers up his robot arm for a special move, Lune uses elemental stains to stack specific damage, and Maelle switches among three fencing stances. Balancing healing, buffs, defensive moves and attacks is a delicate dance in Expedition 33, and the preview really started to sing once I had all three members nicely leveled up, kitted out and slinging various types of elemental damage.

Unlike traditional turn-based play, there are real-time prompts embedded in your skill attacks, and executing these delivers bonus damage and effects. The Final Fantasy series has toyed with this idea to mixed success, but in Expedition 33 it's a critical, finely tuned system, and I love the tension it creates. Quick-time elements infuse the familiar turn-based loop with a twitchy kind of clarity, adding a few extra dopamine hits to the classic press-and-wait rhythm. Each QTE prompt is tricky without being punishing, and it's not just offensive moves that get the real-time treatment. Dodging, parrying and jumping are essential skills in Expedition 33, and these mechanics demand your attention with every enemy turn.

In short, no, you won't be able to set the controller down during combat in Expedition 33. And, yes, I'm totally here for it.

Sandfall Interactive

Maybe it's because each character strikes a dramatic pose whenever it's their turn, but combat has a distinct Persona flair (and this is a great thing in my book). Meanwhile, the game's soundtrack has echoes of Nier: Automata and Tetris: Effect, and altogether, even boss battles can be a bit of an emotional experience.

In the interest of keeping this preview under 3,000 words, I'm not going to get into the specifics of upgrade trees and resource types, but I will say that I found these systems to be purposeful and responsive. I was pleased with how often my party leveled up, there were ample traits to tweak for each character, and the effects of my stat manipulation were immediately apparent in combat. Rest assured, Expedition 33 is an RPG.

Though this is just based on a preview, Expedition 33 seems incredibly polished. Not only does it play seamlessly on a macro level, but it also gets the smallest details right, including voice-acted memories, haptic feedback that kicks in when a grapple point is in range, an opaque text box that's both readable and seamlessly integrated into every scene, and the ability to put a rose in Gustave's hair, even in cutscenes. The entire preview is impressive.

Sandfall Interactive

That said, I wonder whether Expedition 33 is too impressive, technically speaking. I played the preview at a stable 1080p/60 on a gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Super, and I didn't encounter any issues, but locking to 60 fps at 1440p was beyond my setup. This feels like a game that's going to break a lot of hearts and PC parts. And it's not just PC — I'm curious to see how Expedition 33 will run on any console that isn't a PlayStation 5 Pro.

But, that's a consideration for review time. The final preview for Expedition 33 illuminates why Sandfall Interactive has received so much pre-launch attention and support. Expedition 33 is composed of beautiful contradictions: It's a JRPG but it comes from a Western studio. It's a fantasy RPG built outside the restrictions of Dungeons & Dragons rulesets. It's an indie game that looks, sounds and feels AAA. Most of all, Expedition 33 is refreshing.

Expedition 33 is due to hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 24.