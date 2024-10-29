Enhance unveils two collectors' box sets in honor of its tenth anniversary

Game studio Enhance is celebrating its tenth anniversary and marking the occasion with two limited run box sets that showcase the art and audio of its creative titles. Founded by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Enhance has released some stellar video games over the past decade, including Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Lumines Remastered and Humanity.

One collection — The Enhance Soundworks Collection Boxed Set — centers on the music and soundtracks from the studio's history. It includes nine LPs with the soundtracks to each of the four games above, all on custom-printed vinyl. The box set also includes a liner booklet with insights on the music from game composers and creators, a turntable slipmat, a poster and a set of pin badges. Only 505 collections will be sold and are scheduled to ship in spring 2025.

The other collection is called The Sounds & Visions: Enhance at 10 Boxed Set. This contains a 300-page oral history of the studio's founding and its game projects, a laser-etched glass sculpture inspired by Rez Infinite, prints of concept art for Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite, and a CD of audio tracks by Hydelic from the same pair of games. This set will begin shipments in summer 2025 and is limited to 1,010 copies.