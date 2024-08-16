Fortnite's second Marvel season puts Doctor Doom center stage

You'll also see Shuri as Black Panther, The Fantastic Four and Mysterio.

Marvel supervillain and Fantastic 4 foil Doctor Doom is everywhere these days. After appearing at Comic Con as Robert Downey Jr.'s latest role, the green-caped menace will be heavily featured in Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 4 as part of the Absolute Doom battle pass, Epic announced.

"Wielding the ancient power of Pandora’s Box, Marvel's armored despot Doctor Doom has transplanted his Latvarian domain to the Battle Royale Island and seized a foothold with his army of loyal henchmen," according to Fortnite's blog.

On top of Doom, you'll get characters like War Machine, Gwenpool, Mysterio and, of course, the Fantastic Four. The island will also feature themed locations like Doomstadt and Castle Doom and Marvel-themed weapons are on tap, including Captain America's shield (previously seen in Fornite's 2019 Avenger's Endgame event) and Doom's own Arcane Gauntlets.

It's Fortnite's second Marvel-themed season, with the previous August 2020 romp offering Iron Man, Storm and a different version of Doctor Doom. We've also seen Deadpool, various X-Force members and other Marvel heroes before.

Along with its Marvel cast, Disney is also bringing its own villains and characters to the new season including Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Maleficent and The Incredibles. This is likely no coincidence, as Disney recently bought a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games — so expect more of the same down the road.