Indiana Jones and The Great Circle hits PS5 on April 17

The PlayStation 5 release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been revealed. MachineGames' latest Nazi-thwacking simulator will hit Sony's console on April 17, just four months after it debuted on Xbox and PC. If you pony up for the digital premium edition or physical collector's bundle, you'll get early access to the game on April 15 (plus some other goodies). Digital pre-orders are open now and physical pre-orders go live tomorrow, March 25.

Microsoft confirmed last August that it would bring a port of the tremendously enjoyable blockbuster to Sony's console this spring as part of its shift away from platform exclusivity. We've seen a number of notable former Xbox exclusives come to PS5 (and Switch in some cases) over the last year or so. Among them are Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and Grounded. Forza Horizon 5 is also PS5-bound on April 29.

Meanwhile, Doom: The Dark Ages will hit PS5 on May 15, the same day it's set to land on PC and Xbox. Rumors suggest that a remastered collection of the first three Gears of War games is coming to Sony's system. The rebooted Fable and even Xbox's flagship Halo series could make the leap over to PlayStation as well, as the walls around Microsoft's gaming garden continue to crumble.