Itch.io won't take a cut of game sales on November 29

Indie game storefront Itch.io has set the date for its next Creator Day. The one-day event, where the company forgoes its usual 10 percent cut of sales, will take place on November 29, with things getting underway at 12AM PT. This year, Creator Day also coincides with Itch's Autumn Sale, which is slated to begin two days earlier on November 27 at 10AM PT and run for a full week. The storefront says more than 7,400 projects plan to join the promotion with discounts on both physical and digital games, as well as assets.

Itch held its first Creator Day in 2021, about a year after Bandcamp began supporting musicians during the pandemic with Bandcamp Fridays. In Itch's case, the company already employs one of the most creator-friendly revenue-sharing models. Since 2015, the company has allowed sellers to decide how much of their sales they want to share with Itch. By default, the company takes a 10 percent cut, but developers can set that figure as low as zero. By contrast, the industry standard is 30 percent — though companies like Epic take a smaller cut.