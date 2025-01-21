Marvel Snap comes back online in the US

Marvel Snap is back online in the US after it shut down alongside TikTok, Second Dinner has announced. The game's developer also said on X that it's partnering with a new publisher and working to bring more services in-house to "make sure this never happens again." This weekend, Marvel Snap went offline along with the other apps developed by or affiliated with ByteDance, including video editing tool CapCut, social media app Lemon8 and, of course, TikTok. The collectible card game was published by Nuverse, which is a subsidiary of ByteDance, for Android, iOS and Windows.

We still couldn't find the app for download when we looked it up, but Second Dinner said in a response on X that it's still working on restoring the game on Google Play and the App Store. "It may take some time," the developer added. It also said that it's still working on resolving the in-app purchasing errors that fans who already have the game installed are getting. For now, players can purchase credits, boosters, passes and packages from the Marvel Snap web shop as Second Dinner works on fixing the issue.

TikTok was the first ByteDance app that went back online. It was down for less than a full day in the US before announcing that it was restoring its service in the country "in agreement with [its] service providers." CapCut and Lemon8 are still not available as of this writing. Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting a 75-day pause on the law that banned TikTok in the country. Trump, who also sought to ban TikTok in the US during his term, said that the enforcement's timing "interferes with [his] ability to assess the national security and foreign policy implications of the Act's prohibitions before they take effect."