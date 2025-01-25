Marvel Snap users are getting a ‘welcome back’ rewards package to make up for the TikTok ban outage

Marvel Snap was one of the unexpected casualties of the TikTok shutdown that briefly went into effect last weekend, and as a way of making things right with users, its developers at Second Dinner are now offering huge rewards packages to everyone directly and indirectly affected. As detailed in an article on X, US users will get the most substantial compensation, but even players outside the country will get a "Global Gratitude Package" for dealing with the disruptions. Second Dinner was able to bring Marvel Snap back online earlier this week, and it expects the app to be restored in the Google Play Store and App Store in the coming days.

In addition to the bonuses, Second Dinner said it's "working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher" to prevent this type of scenario from arising again. Marvel Snap's current publisher, Nuverse, has ties to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, which is what got it swept up in the ban. "This is the beginning of a new era in MARVEL SNAP," Second Dinner said in the post. The bonus packages will be issued to users "sometime next week."

The "US Downtime Package" for users who have reached Collection Level 500 or over includes 2 Spotlight Keys; 5000 Season Pass XP; 4150 Credits; 6200 Collector's Tokens; 1000 Gold; 5 Gold Conquest Ticket; 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket; 4000 Conquest Medals; 1 Mystery Variant; 6 Premium Mystery Variants; 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare); 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare); and 155 x5 Random Boosters. For those under Collection Level 500, it'll be 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards; 5000 Season Pass XP; 7150 Credits; 1000 Gold; 1 Mystery Variant; 6 Premium Mystery Variant; 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare); 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare); and 155 x5 Random Boosters

Users outside of the US and over Collection Level 500 will get 2 Spotlight Keys; 3000 Collector's Tokens; 1500 Credits; 1 Mystery Variant; 1 Premium Mystery Variant; 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare); 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare); and 155 x3 Random Boosters. Those under Collection Level 500 will get 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards; 3000 Credits; 1 Mystery Variant; 1 Premium Mystery Variant; 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare); 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare) and 155 x3 Random Boosters.

Importantly, Second Dinner also notes, "A players' usage of a VPN will not affect their eligibility. This includes players from outside the US VPN-ing into the US to try and receive the 'US Downtime Package.'"