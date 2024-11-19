Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2024 launch day users seeing long loading times

If you tried to get some flight time in Flight Simulator 2024 today only to find yourself staring at a loading screen, you’re not alone. The official X page for Microsoft’s flight sim @MSFS_Support posted an update that several users are reporting “long initial loading times.” Not exactly the debut anyone was hoping for.

The post blames the game’s slowdown on the large number of server requests trying to log into the game at once — maybe something Microsoft should have expected. The post also recommends rebooting your computer or console if the initial load makes it past 90 percent mark and then stalls out. If it’s under 90 percent and still loading, Microsoft advises “waiting to allow the loading to proceed as normal.” Our own Kris Holt has been stuck looking at the very same loading screen for around 45 minutes.