The first Game Pass additions for November include Flight Simulator 2024 and Metal Slug Tactics

Xbox has revealed the first wave of Game Pass additions for November. While there perhaps isn't anything quite on the mainstream blockbuster level of recent newcomer Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 , there's still plenty worth paying attention to.

Arguably the most notable new game to hit the service this month is Flight Simulator 2024. For the first time in the series, you'll be able to exit your aircraft and explore more than two dozen biomes. You can seemingly land anywhere in what's said to be the most detailed recreation of our world in the franchise so far. There are new weather features, including auroras. Meanwhile, you'll be able to undertake various aviation careers, including medevac operations and aerial firefighting. On top of that, you'll be able to compete against other players in races.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will hit Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on its November 19 release day. You'll be able to play it via PC (if you have a beefy enough rig ), Xbox Series X/S and, appropriately enough, the cloud.

In the meantime, you'll be able to check out Metal Slug Tactics on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and the cloud on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass starting November 5. This is a tactical RPG take on the classic run-and-gun series that will hit the service on day one. The game is arriving on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 on Tuesday as well.

Also on Tuesday, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play the single-player components of StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection on PC at no extra cost. The multiplayer aspects of both are already free.

Four games are joining the Game Pass Standard tier on November 6: Go Mecha Ball, The Rewinder, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (all on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) and Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X/S only). The following day, you can hop into Goat Simulator Remastered via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on PC, Xbox Series X/S and the cloud.

Meanwhile, Xbox is removing some other titles from Game Pass on November 15. Those are: